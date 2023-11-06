Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Nykaa net profit rises 50% to Rs 7.8 crore in Q2

PTI
By PTI
6
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The consolidated revenue from operations of Nykaa grew 22.4 per cent to Rs 1,507 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,230.82 crore a year ago

New Delhi: Beauty and fashion e-tailer FSN e-Commerce Ventures, which operates under Nykaa brand name, on Monday reported a 50 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.8 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5.2 crore in the same period a year ago, Nykaa said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Nykaa grew 22.4 per cent to Rs 1,507 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,230.82 crore a year ago.

Nykaa in a statement said the consolidated beauty and personal care (BPC) GMV (gross merchandise value) grew 23 per cent year on year (YoY), with an net sale value (NSV) growth of 19 per cent YoY.

“Discounting has increased in this category due to proliferation of a number of home-grown brands as well as increasing number of international brands making India a priority market. Physical retail business continued to expand in post-Covid world on the back of 13 new stores launched in the quarter, totalling 165 stores as of September 30, 2023,” the company said.

The consolidated revenue from operations in fashion business of the company grew to Rs 130.5 crore, up 28 per cent year on year.

“This was on the back of strong growth of 32 per cent YoY in NSV in the second quarter FY 2024, led by an increase in annual unique transacting customer (AUTC), which grew at 30 per cent YoY to 2.8 million as on September 30, 2023,” the statement said.

Latest News
SpotlightPTI -

Bata to retail Nine West shoes, accessories in India

Under the arrangement, Bata India will have rights to manufacture, market and distribute Nine West shoes and accessories, across...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In