Bagline opens store in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Multi-brand bag retailer Bagline owned by Brand Concepts Ltd. has launched its new store in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Friday. The outlet is spread across 600 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at the recently-opened Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal.

“We are thrilled to bring another Bagline store offering our signature style and premium collections to the beautiful city of Bengaluru. Our unwavering commitment to delivering excellent products and exceptional craftsmanship is exemplified by our new store at Mall of Asia,” said Abhinav Kumar, chief executive officer of Brand Concepts.

The store offers a wide-ranging collection of luggage, handbags, wallets, and fashion accessories from brands such as Tommy Hilfiger Travel Gear, United Colors of Benetton, The Vertical, Sugarush, and Aeropostale.

This store marks the opening of Bagline’s second store in Bengaluru, after its first store at Mantri Mall.

At present, Bagline operates over 35 retail outlets across more than 20 cities in India and also retails through its online platform.

Founded in 2007, Brand Concepts is an Indore-based company which specializes in the manufacturing and retailing of bags, travel gear and fashion accessories for the Indian and international markets.