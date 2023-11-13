Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Bagline opens store in Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
3
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The outlet is spread across 600 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal

Bengaluru: Multi-brand bag retailer Bagline owned by Brand Concepts Ltd. has launched its new store in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Friday. The outlet is spread across 600 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at the recently-opened Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal.

“We are thrilled to bring another Bagline store offering our signature style and premium collections to the beautiful city of Bengaluru. Our unwavering commitment to delivering excellent products and exceptional craftsmanship is exemplified by our new store at Mall of Asia,” said Abhinav Kumar, chief executive officer of Brand Concepts.

The store offers a wide-ranging collection of luggage, handbags, wallets, and fashion accessories from brands such as Tommy Hilfiger Travel Gear, United Colors of Benetton, The Vertical, Sugarush, and Aeropostale.

This store marks the opening of Bagline’s second store in Bengaluru, after its first store at Mantri Mall.

At present, Bagline operates over 35 retail outlets across more than 20 cities in India and also retails through its online platform.

Founded in 2007, Brand Concepts is an Indore-based company which specializes in the manufacturing and retailing of bags, travel gear and fashion accessories for the Indian and international markets.

Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

IGP to debut in UAE, to invest $10 million

Gifting platform IGP will hire more than 100 people in Dubai to drive the UAE operations New Delhi: Online gifting...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In