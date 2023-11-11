Success driven : Bhavish Aggarwal and the evolution of Ola Cabs

The co-founder of the Indian mobility platform Ola, currently possesses an astonishing net worth of around Rs 11,700 crores

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of the Indian mobility platform Ola, embarked on a remarkable business journey that exemplifies determination, innovation, and pursuit of success. His story begins with a transformative decision to break away from the conventional corporate path after working for more than two years.

In 2010, fueled by a desire to create something unique, Aggarwal co-founded Ola Cabs along with Ankit Bhatia. Since the inception, he has played a pivotal role, serving as its chief executive officer and guiding the company to unprecedented heights. Today, he possesses an astonishing net worth of around Rs 11,700 crores.

The young entrepreneur from Ludhiana even rejected a staggering investment of Rs 7,095 crore from SoftBank in 2017 after growing wary upon hearing rumors about SoftBank’s simultaneous investment in Uber, Ola’s primary competitor—an intuition that later proved to be accurate.

Information and illustration courtesy: Kanan Bahl