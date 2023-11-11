Google News
spot_img
spot_img
In FocusIndustry Experts

Success driven : Bhavish Aggarwal and the evolution of Ola Cabs

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
3
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The co-founder of the Indian mobility platform Ola, currently possesses an astonishing net worth of around Rs 11,700 crores

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of the Indian mobility platform Ola, embarked on a remarkable business journey that exemplifies determination, innovation, and pursuit of success. His story begins with a transformative decision to break away from the conventional corporate path after working for more than two years.

In 2010, fueled by a desire to create something unique, Aggarwal co-founded Ola Cabs along with Ankit Bhatia. Since the inception, he has played a pivotal role, serving as its chief executive officer and guiding the company to unprecedented heights. Today, he possesses an astonishing net worth of around Rs 11,700 crores.

The young entrepreneur from Ludhiana even rejected a staggering investment of Rs 7,095 crore from SoftBank in 2017 after growing wary upon hearing rumors about SoftBank’s simultaneous investment in Uber, Ola’s primary competitor—an intuition that later proved to be accurate.

Information and illustration courtesy: Kanan Bahl

Latest News
FMCGIMAGES Group Research -

Creating a difference- Saraf

The vision of Saraf Furniture is to inspire its communities by leveraging its three key values- Principal, Passion, and...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In