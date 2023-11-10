Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Brioni opens first boutique in India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
25
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The New Delhi Brioni boutique offers a range of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories collections

New Delhi: Italian luxury menswear brand Brioni opens its first boutique store in India, the company announced in a release on Thursday. The store is located at The Chanakya and was launched by DS Luxury, a subsidiary of Dharampal Satyapal Group.

The New Delhi Brioni boutique offers a range of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories collections.

Ritesh Kumar, spokesperson for DS Luxury, said, “Brioni epitomizes modern elegance and timeless craftsmanship, and we are confident that our patrons will appreciate the sophistication and exclusivity that this brand represents.”

The new store captures the essence of Brioni’s global store concept: a home away from home featuring Italian furnishings including a vintage Carlo Roma coffee table, a classic armchair by Marco Zanuso, an artisanal carpet and a wall tapestry, both designed by the renowned Genoese manufacturer MITA.

“We are delighted to enter the Indian market with DS Luxury. The clientele in India will enjoy the creativity and exquisite savoir-faire our House has to offer,” Mehdi Benabadji, Brioni CEO, added.

Started in 1945 in Rome, Italy, Brioni is a luxury clothing brand which sells ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, and accessories, both for formalwear and leisurewear, as well as fragrances.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Dhanteras gold demand likely to stay robust amid anticipated bull market

Compared to last year's Dhanteras, gold prices have jumped 22 per cent and silver prices by 21 per cent,...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In