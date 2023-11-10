Brioni opens first boutique in India

The New Delhi Brioni boutique offers a range of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories collections

New Delhi: Italian luxury menswear brand Brioni opens its first boutique store in India, the company announced in a release on Thursday. The store is located at The Chanakya and was launched by DS Luxury, a subsidiary of Dharampal Satyapal Group.

Ritesh Kumar, spokesperson for DS Luxury, said, “Brioni epitomizes modern elegance and timeless craftsmanship, and we are confident that our patrons will appreciate the sophistication and exclusivity that this brand represents.”

The new store captures the essence of Brioni’s global store concept: a home away from home featuring Italian furnishings including a vintage Carlo Roma coffee table, a classic armchair by Marco Zanuso, an artisanal carpet and a wall tapestry, both designed by the renowned Genoese manufacturer MITA.

“We are delighted to enter the Indian market with DS Luxury. The clientele in India will enjoy the creativity and exquisite savoir-faire our House has to offer,” Mehdi Benabadji, Brioni CEO, added.

Started in 1945 in Rome, Italy, Brioni is a luxury clothing brand which sells ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, and accessories, both for formalwear and leisurewear, as well as fragrances.