Muji launches its largest retail outlet in India

Bengaluru: Japanese cult retail brand Muji last week has launched its largest retail outlet in India under its existing partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), the retail giant wrote on social media.

The new flagship store is spread across 12,000 sq. ft. of retail space and is situated at the recently launched Jio World Plaza Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

“Muji India flagship store now open at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai. The store location at Bandra Kurla Complex is in the heart of the city and functions as both a business district and a hub for daily activities,” Reliance Brands said in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

The outlet will also be home to the first Muji Café in India.

The lifestyle retailer offers a wide array of product categories for households, encompassing furniture, bedding, storage solutions, stationery, electronics, travel essentials, cosmetics and apparel.

Cult retail brand Muji was founded in Japan in 1980. The brand name is an abbreviation of ‘Mujirushi Ryohin’, which is the Japanese phrase for ‘no-brand quality products,’ underscoring its commitment to simplicity, quality, and design.

In 2015, Reliance Retail’s upmarket brands arm Reliance Brands signed a joint venture with the brand to open Muji-branded stores in India.

The Reliance Retail-Muji joint venture is now adopting an aggressive strategy in India and plans larger stores—some in the range of 20,000-22,000 sq. ft.—to showcase and stock a much larger and varied portfolio of products similar to what the Japanese brand sells in several other markets. Read more about it here.

At present, Muji has established four stores in India; three in Mumbai located at Jio World Plaza Mall, Jio World Drive, and Phoenix Palladium Mall and one in Noida at DLF Mall of India.

Globally, there are over 1,000 Muji stores across 31 countries, spanning three continents.

Established in 2007, Reliance Brands has brought over 85 international brands in India including Balenciaga, Burberry, Hamleys, Ferragamo, Michael Kors, Pret A Manger, Armani, Gap. Bottega Veneta, Zegna, Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana among others.