Fun City launches first outlet in Kerala

Anagha R Ratna
Fun City outlet, Phoenix Mall of Millenium, Pune; Source: LinkedIn
The outlet is spread across 18,500 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at Forum Mall, Maradu, Kochi

Bengaluru: Family entertainment brand Fun City has launched its first store in Kerala, a company official wrote on social media. The outlet is spread across 18,500 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at the Prestige Group’s first Forum Mall in the state situated on National Highway (NH) 66, Maradu, Kochi.

“Fun City India is now open with its first store in Kerala at Forum, Kochi with a large variety of games, thrill rides and lots of Fun,” said Amit Kumar Sen, head of projects at Landmark Leisure India in a LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the new store.

Catering to 1–12-year-olds, the play areas feature a multi-level soft-play structure with more than 100 activities including various small and big rides, video games and skilled games with redemption and rewarding options.

Recently, the brand launched its outlet at the newly launched Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru.

Fun City was founded in 1999 as a flagship brand of Landmark Leisure, the entertainment division of UAE-based multinational conglomerate Landmark Group.

Currently, the brand has over 34 outlets in India across more than 17 cities. The company also has a strong global presence with about 50 locations across UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, according to the company’s official website.

Today, Landmark Leisure operates divisions such as Fun City, Fun Ville, Fun Block and Fun Works as well as confectionary brands Candelite and POParazzi spanning over a total of 1.5 million sq. ft of real estate.

