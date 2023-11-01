Fun City launches 5th outlet in Bengaluru

The new Fun City outlet is located at the newly launched Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, North Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Landmark Group’s entertainment arm Fun City has launched its new outlet in Bengaluru. It is the fifth outlet of the brand in the city and is located at the newly launched Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, North Bengaluru.

Situated on the third floor of the mall, it offers a range of activities and games for children from 1-12 years old. The platform features a variety of rides and provides a soft-play structure with more than 100 activities.

Other Fun City stores in Bengaluru are situated at Phoenix Market City (Whitefield), RMZ Mall (Yelahanka), Vega City Mall (BTM 2nd Stage) and Tridom Falcon City (Konanakunte).

Recently, the brand launched its newest outlet at Phoenix Mall of Millenium, Pune.

Phoenix Mall of Asia houses an entertainment zone of over 2,50,000 sq. ft. that includes Timezone, Fun City, Hamleys Play (opening soon), a 14-screen Inox megaplex and ScreenX, the city’s first 270-degree panoramic theatre experience.

Founded in 1999, Fun City is a flagship brand of Landmark Leisure, the entertainment division of UAE-based multinational conglomerate Landmark Group.

Currently, the family entertainment brand has over 34 outlets in India and more than 80 locations across India, UAE, Bahrain, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, according to the company’s official website.