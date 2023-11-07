Starbucks opens store in Bengaluru

Located on the ground floor of the Pheonix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, North Bengaluru, the new Starbucks outlet is its 44th in the city

Bengaluru: Tata Group operated coffeehouse chain Starbucks has launched its new store in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. The latest Starbucks outlet is located on the ground floor of the Pheonix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, North Bengaluru, and is the brand’s 44th outlet in the city.

“We’re thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest Starbucks store in Phoenix Mall of Asia Bengaluru. We introduce heaven for coffee lovers, where great brews and warm conversations come together,” said Franklin E., district manager at Tata Starbucks in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

The store features a cocoon structured open space in the ‘Oasis’, with swooping layered installations which are inspired by coffee baskets. Oasis is a themed food and beverage section in the mall, which hosts open-concept restaurants and upscale cafes including Starbucks, Fyole, Coco Café, Perch, Chaayos, Third Wave Coffee, and Haagen Dazs.

Consumers also have the option to meet the baristas and learn more about the art of coffee making on the coffee experience bar.

Starbucks Corporation entered India in October 2012, starting its first store in Mumbai. The American coffee chain operates in India through a collaboration with Tata Global Beverages. Together both companies have formed a 50:50 joint venture called Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd., which operates all Starbucks outlets in India.

Today, the coffee retailer operates more than 341 stores across 43 cities with over 3,800 partners (employees) serving more than 400,000 customers in India every week, as of May 2023, according to its official website.