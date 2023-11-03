Phoenix Mills added 50 lakh sq. ft. of new retail space in 7- 8 months

The company launched four new shopping malls in Bengaluru (Phoenix Mall of Asia), Pune (Phoenix Mall of the Millennium), Indore (Phoenix Citadel), and Ahmedabad (Phoenix Palladium)

Bengaluru: Real estate developer The Phoenix Mills Ltd (PML) has added over 50 lakh sq. ft. of new retail space in the last 7-8 months with the launch of four shopping malls in Bengaluru (Phoenix Mall of Asia), Pune (Phoenix Mall of the Millennium), Indore (Phoenix Citadel), and Ahmedabad (Phoenix Palladium), a company official wrote on social media.

“In these past few months, we’ve added over 50 lakh sq. ft. of new retail space in Bengaluru, Pune, Indore, and Ahmedabad,” said Rashmi Sen, chief operating officer at The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

Recently, the company launched its newest shopping mall Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. The destination mall is located at Hebbal, North Bengaluru and is spread across about 13 acres encompassing over 12,40,000 (about 1.2 million) sq. ft. of gross retail leasable area.

The mall opened its doors to the public on 27 October 2023. Across five floors, it houses over 440 brands, including over 160 international labels, more than 200 national labels and over 50 debut brands to Bengaluru.

It also features an entertainment zone of over 2,50,000 sq. ft. comprising Funcity, Hamleys Play, Timezone, a 14-screen Inox megaplex, and ScreenX, the city’s first 270-degree panoramic theatre experience. The regional consumption center will also feature an additional 12 lakh sq. ft. of modern grade-A commercial office space, with 8 lakh sq. ft. set to become operational soon.

This new mall is expected to create over 5,000 job opportunities in the city.

Phoenix Mall of Asia surpasses the developer’s first mall in Bengaluru, Phoenix Marketcity, by approximately 2.5 lakh sq.ft. in terms of size.

On 1 September 2023, the developer opened Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Pune located in the Wakad – Hinjewadi region. This is the second retail space in Pune after Phoenix Market City which was launched in 2011 with a leasable area of 1.19 million sq. ft. and 352 retail stores.

Spread over 15 acres of land parcel, Phoenix Mall of the Millennium has a retail space of 1.10 million sq. ft. It has over 350 brands and more than 50 fine-dining restaurants and flagship bars.

Additionally, a modern commercial office space with a leasable area of about 14 lakh sq. ft. is under construction expected to become operational in 2025.

Phoenix Palladium Ahmedabad opened its doors to the consumers on 26 February 2023. The five-storey mall is spread across 7,50,000 sq. ft. with a dining area spreading across two floors and a 9-screen PVR multiplex.

Developed in equal partnership with Ahmedabad-based realtor B Safal Group, the mall houses over 50 dining venues, more than 250 premium brands and introduced over 35 luxury brands to the city for the first time.

Indore’s largest shopping centre Phoenix Citadel was launched on 1 December 2022. Spread across 19 acres of land with over 1 million sq. ft. of retail leasable area the shopping centre was constructed with an investment of around Rs 800 crore.

It houses over 300 stores including 16 anchor outlets like Marks & Spencer and H&M along with 6 mini anchor brands, 253 large in-line stores and 46 food and beverages outlets.

The three shopping malls Phoenix Citadel Indore, Phoenix Mall of Asia and Phoenix Mall of the Millennium have been developed by PML under its joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

Today, Phoenix Mills has an operational retail portfolio of over 1.1 crore sq. ft. of leasable area across 12 retail consumption hubs in 8 cities of India.

The Mumbai-based mall developer is also in the process of launching Phoenix Marketcity, Kolkata, which will be situated on approximately 7.5 acres in Alipore, Kolkata, and is poised for a retail development potential of 1 million sq. ft.