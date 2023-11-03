Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Consumer Durables & ITLatest News

Croma launched 3 new stores in UP, W Bengal and Karnataka 

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
144
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Source: Croma LinkedIn

The company today has 412 stores across 143 major cities in India

New Delhi: Croma, the electronics retail chain owned by Tata Digital, has opened three new stores in Lucknow, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the company announced in a social media post.

“Celebrating New Beginnings. We are thrilled to announce our latest store openings in three vibrant cities. We are incredibly proud to be getting closer to our customers and making it easier for them to shop for the latest electronics at the best deals. With every new location, we’re expanding our Croma family, and we can’t wait for you to drop by,” the official LinkedIn handle of the company said on Friday with a video of the location and pictures of the three new stores.

The new stores are located in YGR mall, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Salt Lake Sector 1, in Kolkata West Bengal and Vrindavan Yojna, in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The company today operates 412 stores across 143 major cities in India and the Tata Group company sells more than 22,000 products across 544 brands.

Earlier this year IndiaRetailing reported that Croma opened 58 stores in a span of 6 months. Read more about it here.

Latest News
E-CommerceMannu Mathew -

How to build a great D2C e-store

Representatives of successful brands share factors to consider, issues to eliminate and tech to embrace when building a D2C...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In