Croma launched 3 new stores in UP, W Bengal and Karnataka 

New Delhi: Croma, the electronics retail chain owned by Tata Digital, has opened three new stores in Lucknow, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the company announced in a social media post.

“Celebrating New Beginnings. We are thrilled to announce our latest store openings in three vibrant cities. We are incredibly proud to be getting closer to our customers and making it easier for them to shop for the latest electronics at the best deals. With every new location, we’re expanding our Croma family, and we can’t wait for you to drop by,” the official LinkedIn handle of the company said on Friday with a video of the location and pictures of the three new stores.

The new stores are located in YGR mall, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Salt Lake Sector 1, in Kolkata West Bengal and Vrindavan Yojna, in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The company today operates 412 stores across 143 major cities in India and the Tata Group company sells more than 22,000 products across 544 brands.

