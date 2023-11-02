Google News
Luxury luggage brand Rimowa launches its first store in India

Rimowa is known for its luxury products like travel bags, suitcases trolly bags and other accessories

New Delhi:  Rimowa Gmbh, a German luxury luggage brand, has launched its first store in India, a company official announced on social media

“So happy to bring Rimowa to India through our first boutique at Jio World Plaza,” wrote Pranav Shankar Sahoo, Chief Executive Officer at Ethos Watch Boutiques in a LinkedIn post.

The new store is located at the newly opened biggest luxury mall in India Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. Read more about it here.

Rimowa is known for its luxury products like travel bags, suitcases, trolley bags and other accessories. In 2016, 80% of Rimowa stakes were bought by Louis Vuitton (LVMH) for $716 million which was its first German acquisition. The stakes were bought from Dieter Morszeck the Grandson of Paul Morszeck the founder of Rimowa.

Incorporated in 1898, in Koffermanufaktur in Cologne, Germany. The company has more than 170 stores across the world as of today.

