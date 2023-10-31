Reliance opening India’s largest luxury mall on Nov. 1

The 750,000-sq. ft. Jio World Plaza spanning over four levels will be located in Mumbai’s commercial district of Bandra Kurla Complex

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is opening doors to India’s largest luxury mall on Wednesday providing a much-needed dedicated shopping mall for high-end labels in the country’s financial capital.

The 750,000-sq. ft. Jio World Plaza spanning over four levels will be located in Mumbai’s commercial district of Bandra Kurla Complex. Comparatively DLF Emporio uber luxury mall in New Delhi has a gross leasing area – 305,690 sq. ft.

The shopping centre will be home to about six-dozen luxury and high-end brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari, Balenciaga, Giorgio Armani Café, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa. Also, many top-end global brands will make their Mumbai debut through the mall. These include Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Ladurée, and Pottery Barn.

Reliance Brands, the Reliance Retail unit selling dozens of high-end international brands, said in a LinkedIn post that the company is planning a “high octane cultural smorgasbord of fashion, music, dance” among other things as part of the mall’s opening ceremony on Tuesday evening.

RIL runs a mega property Jio World Centre, a mix-use development in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, that is home to a global-standard convention centre, a performing arts theatre, hotels and shopping centres. RIL said Jio World Plaza will seamlessly integrate with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre and the Jio World Garden.

“The Plaza’s structure, inspired by the lotus flower and other elements of nature, has been brought to life through a collaboration between TVS, a prestigious international architecture and design firm headquartered in the United States, and the Reliance team,” a press release by RIL said.

“The shopping concourse is punctuated with meticulously placed sculptural columns, that act as a visual thread weaving design continuity into the fabric of the space. Marble-clad floors, soaring vaulted ceilings, and an artful play of soft lighting coalesce harmoniously to establish a backdrop that exemplifies the essence of luxury,” the release added.

Jio World Plaza is the latest edition to India’s luxury retailing landscape as the country currently boasts of DLF Emporio and The Chanakya in New Delhi, UB City in Bengaluru and Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai reserved for luxury brands.