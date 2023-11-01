Asus launches an exclusive store in Gurugram

It is the brand’s second exclusive store in Gurugram and eighth in Haryana

New Delhi: Taiwanese tech company Asus has launched its new exclusive store in Gurugram, Haryana, the company announced in a press release on Monday. The new store is situated in sector 67 of Gurugram. It is the brand’s second exclusive store in Gurugram and eighth in Haryana.

The new Asus store spans 365 sq. ft. and features electronics and computer hardware, including ASUS flagship products such as Vivobook, Zenbook, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, gaming desktops, all-in-one desktops, and accessories.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Haryana being an important market for us, the inauguration of the new brand store in the promising tier 2 city, Gurugram, will play a pivotal step towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a unique experience of our latest innovation,” said Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India.

Founded in 1989 in Taipei City, Taiwan, Asus is a tech brand known for its electronics and technology innovation. Today the company has 246 stores across India.