spot_img
spot_img
The House of Rare unveils its largest store in Bengaluru

By Anagha R Ratna
The House of Rare store, Bengaluru; Source: LinkedIn
The new store of The House of Rare situated at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, North Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Omnichannel fashion retail house The House of Rare has launched its largest store in Bengaluru, the company wrote on social media. The new store is situated at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, North Bengaluru.

“Carrying the essence from our largest store in Jaipur to our largest store in Bangalore, Mall of Asia,” The House of Rare said in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store. 

Currently, the brand boasts more than 12 stores within the city.

Bengaluru-based fashion retailer The House of Rare was founded by Manish Poddar and is a subsidiary of Radhamani Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

The House of Rare has two sub-brands Rare Rabbit and Rareism. Menswear brand Rare Rabbit was founded in 2015 and launched its first flagship store in UB City, Bengaluru in the year 2017. The company forayed into womenswear with Rareism in 2019 with a flagship store at VR Mall, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

In April, the retailer reached a milestone with the launch of its 100th store in Bengaluru at Vega City Mall, J. P. Nagar and recently, the brand launched its largest store in India in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

As of today, The House of Rare has expanded its presence to operate 122 stores.

The company also retails through its e-commerce website The House of Rare as well as other online marketplaces such as Myntra, Flipkart, Ajio, Nykaa and Tata CLiQ.

