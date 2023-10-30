Google News
Canadian lingerie retailer La Vie En Rose enters Bengaluru

La Vi En Rose store, Bengaluru; Source: LinkedIn
Located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, the new La Vie En Rose store is the brand’s second store in India

Bengaluru: Canadian speciality lingerie retailer La Vie En Rose has entered Bengaluru with the launch of its latest store at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Hebbal. The new store is the brand’s second store in India.

The store offers sleepwear, lingerie and swimwear for women aged 25-45 years.

The global brand made its debut in India in partnership with the fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group India in July 2023 and launched its first store in the country at DLF Mall of India in Noida, Delhi NCR.

The brand also focuses on omnichannel retailing, providing Indian customers the option to make purchases through its official website as well as e-commerce platforms such as Ajio, TataCLiQ, Myntra and Nykaa Fashion.

Founded in 1985, Boutique La Vie En Rose Inc. was later acquired by François Roberge in 1996. Headquartered in Montréal, this company manages a network of more than 230 stores across 125 cities in Canada.

It has grown internationally since 2004 and opened over 400 La Vie En Rose stores across 20 countries, according to its official website.

Apart from La Vie En Rose, UAE-based Apparel Group markets more than 80 brands including global brands in India including Aldo, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.

The retail giant has established its presence in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and expanded its market gateways to countries such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

