Bath & Body Works launches The Men’s Shop in India

Bengaluru: American personal care and fragrance brand Bath & Body Works has launched its new venture The Men’s Shop in India, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The brand has also broadened its range of products for men which includes the addition of a face and beard grooming category with products like face wash, face lotion, beard oil, and creams.

“We are excited to announce the launch of The Men’s Shop, a new category introduced by Bath and Body Works in India for the first time. With the launch of this new category, we are extending our commitment to presenting high-quality products that cater specifically to the unique, evolving needs and preferences of the modern Indian man” said Abhishek Bajpai, chief executive officer of Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd.

Consumers can access The Men’s Shop by visiting any of the Bath & Body Works stores in India or on its official webstore bathandbodyworks.in, the press release said.

Bath & Body Works entered the Indian market by partnering with Apparel Group India in 2018. The company also retails its products in India through beauty and fashion e-commerce marketplaces like Nykaa, Myntra, and Amazon.

Headquartered in Ohio, Bath & Body Works was established in 1990 as a retail store chain that sells soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles. The brand retails through over 1,800 company-operated locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations, as indicated on the company’s website.