Wagh Bakri Tea Group’s ED Parag Desai passes away

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Source: X
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Desai breathed his last on Sunday at a private hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat after he was admitted for injuries sustained in an accident

Mumbai: Parag Desai, executive director of Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Limited, has passed away, according to media reports. Desai, 49, breathed his last on Sunday at a private city hospital after being admitted due to injuries in an accident. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

The incident occurred when stray dogs reportedly attacked Desai on October 15. He was promptly rushed to Shelby Hospital after a security guard alerted his family about the attack. Later, he was transferred to Zydus Hospital for surgery. However, he succumbed to a brain haemorrhage during his treatment.

Desai joined Wagh Bakri Tea Group in 1995, which is now a well-known packaged tea company. He had over 30 years of entrepreneurship experience.  Wagh Bakri Tea Group was founded in 1892 by Narandas Desai. Today, it has a turnover of Rs 2,000 crore.

The group has presence in Gujarat, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Goa, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Western Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

