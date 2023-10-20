German Brand Sanosan Baby posts 100% year-on-year growth

Over the past two years, Sanosan Baby has acquired 1,50,000 customers across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, and New Delhi

Mumbai: Sanosan Baby, German baby care brand, has achieved 100% year on year growth in India, outperforming the industry’s average growth rate of 30%, the company announced in a press release on Thursday. Over the past two years of its presence in India, the baby care brand has acquired 1,50,000 customers across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, and New Delhi.

Marketed by Glowderma, Sanosan products are readily available on its dedicated e-commerce platform, and leading online marketplaces such as Amazon and other e-commerce platforms.

Rajesh Khatri, Managing Director, Glowderma said, “We have received an inundation of positive feedback from parents across the country, and we are committed to spreading awareness about why Sanosan Baby products are the ideal choice for their little ones. Sanosan stands for natural ingredients and uncompromising quality, setting a distinct benchmark in the Indian market.”

Sanosan Baby is exploring opportunities to introduce new product lines and expand its presence to untapped regions, the release added. It has also embarked on a series of awareness campaigns and initiatives to empower parents with the knowledge to make informed choices for their child’s well-being.