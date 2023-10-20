Charles & Keith relaunches its concept store in Bengaluru

The revamped store of Charles & Keith is situated at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Singapore-based lifestyle brand Charles & Keith has relaunched its concept store in Bengaluru, wrote the retail conglomerate Apparel Group India on social media. The revamped store is situated at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

“We are super excited to launch Charles & Keith’s elevated concept store at Phoenix Market City, Bengaluru. Visit the store to shop your favourite styles from the latest collection,” Apparel Group India wrote on LinkedIn while posting pictures of the new store.

The store offers a wide range of footwear, handbags, leather goods and other fashion accessories, all displayed on white stacked shelves.

The brand has two more outlets in Bengaluru, located at Orion Mall, Rajajinagar and Nexus Mall, Koramangala, as per the company’s website.

Charles & Keith operates stores in India in a franchisee partnership with Apparel Group. The brand first entered the Indian market in 2007 and currently, it has 24 retail stores across the country. In April 2023, the retailer unveiled its e-commerce website for Indian consumers, charleskeith.in with over 600 products.

Founded in 1996 by two brothers; Charles and Keith Wong, Charles & Keith is a Singaporean fashion label that creates shoes, bags, eyewear, accessories and costume jewellery. It launched its first store in 2004 in Singapore and subsequently expanded the brand’s retail presence with the launch of an e-commerce website. Today, the brand has over 700 stores in more than 30 countries.