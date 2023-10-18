Google News
Kalyan Jewellers shares gain 4%, market cap crosses Rs 30,000 crore

PTI
By PTI
PTI
PTI

The stock climbed 4.09% to settle at Rs 295.35 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 5% to hit its 52-week high of Rs 298

New Delhi: Shares of jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Tuesday soared 4%, with its market valuation going past the Rs 30,000 crore mark.

At the NSE, it jumped 3.82% to Rs 294.70 apiece. The company’s market valuation went past the Rs 30,000 crore mark for the first time and reached Rs 30,422.62 crore.

In traded volume terms, 1.78 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and over 43.94 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

“We will be unveiling 33 more showrooms before Diwali across Kalyan and Candere formats in India (26 Kalyan and 7 Candere), taking the total number of new showrooms launched during the current financial year to 51 by Diwali,” the company had said in a regulatory filing on October 6.

The stock has witnessed a sharp jump so far this year and has rallied over 133%.

Kalyan Jewellers earlier this month said it was planning to add 33 new showrooms by Diwali, taking the total number of new outlets launched during the current financial year to 51 across the country.

