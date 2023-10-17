Google News
Fashion & Lifestyle

Metro Brands Ltd. opens its 800th store

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
FitFlop store in Ahmedabad
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Spread across 716 sq. ft., the store is an exclusive outlet of FitFlop, a British brand MBL brought to India in April 2022

New Delhi: Leading footwear retailer Metro Brands Ltd. (MBL), announced the opening of its 800th store in the country on Tuesday. The store is an exclusive outlet of FitFlop, a British brand MBL brought to India in April 2022.

Spread across 716 sq. ft., the new FitFlop store is located at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, Telangana.

“As we celebrate the grand inauguration of our 800th store in India, I want to thank the team for their continued dedication and hard work that enables us to meet the growth plans we have targeted,” Nissan Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of Metro Brands Ltd., said referring to the company’s plans to launch 200 stores by Financial Year 2025.

“As we continue to expand our reach, we look forward to shaping the future of footwear retail in India, one resolute step at a time,” he added.

Mumbai-based MBL opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955. In addition to selling footwear for men, women, and kids, it offers a range of accessories such as handbags, belts and wallets as well as shoe care products.

MBL retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third‐party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas. The company is present in 182 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India. It also retails online on its e-commerce website as well as on leading marketplaces.

