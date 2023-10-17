Google News
Godrej Interio aims Rs 450 crore revenue from north India by FY26

The company is expanding its sales network in the northern market, adding 15 new stores in current fiscal, taking the total number of stores to 35 across the northern market

New Delhi: Godrej Interio, a leading furniture and interior solutions brand, said it aims to generate Rs 450 crore revenue from northern India by FY26.

Besides, it also looks to almost double its market share in the organised furniture sector in Delhi-NCR, the biggest market in north zone, within the next three years, said a statement from the company, owned by Godrej Group flagship company Godrej & Boyce.

The company is expanding its sales network in the northern market, adding 15 new stores in current fiscal, taking the total number of stores to 35 across the northern market.

“At present, we have 18 per cent market share of the organised furniture sector in Delhi-NCR, and we intend to attain a 35 per cent share within the next three years. We aim to generate revenue of around Rs 450 crore from northern India by FY26,” said Godrej Interio Senior Vice President (B2C) Dev Sarkar.

Moroever, with the introduction of specialised home furniture and home storage solutions, the company is strengthening its footprint across Delhi-NCR in this fiscal, he added.

“As the home furniture market in Delhi-NCR experiences a steady annual growth of over 15 per cent, with a noticeable surge in demand for bedroom furniture, living room furniture, modular kitchens, home storages, mattresses and interiors standalone residences, we are poised to capitalise on these emerging trends and expand our market presence,” he said.

It is expecting 30 per cent growth in sales during the festive period, it added.

