The Hazelnut Factory opens outlet in Delhi

The Hazelnut Factory, Delhi
The 2,500 sq. ft-store at Punjabi Bagh Club Road is the brand’s first outlet in the city and eighth across India

Mumbai: Lucknow-based cafe The Hazelnut Factory, has opened its outlet in Delhi, the company announced in a press release on Monday. The 2,500 sq. ft-store at Punjabi Bagh Club Road is the brand’s first outlet in the city and eighth across India, the company said.

Speaking on the announcement, Ankit Sahni, founder, The Hazelnut Factory said, “ Whether it’s the on-the-go professionals seeking a quick but delicious meal or families looking for a memorable dining experience, The Hazelnut Factory seamlessly fits into Delhi’s diverse dining culture.”

The brand offers diverse culinary delights, including artisanal sweets, cookies, namkeens, specialty coffee, and more.

Opened in 2019, The Hazelnut Factory is actively pursuing avenues for further expansion within the expansive Delhi-NCR region. The brand follows global manufacturing practices and deals with state-of-the-art production equipment and techniques.

