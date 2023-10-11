US-based beauty retailer MorLuxury to enter the Indian market

MorLuxury will be unveiling a curated selection of premium American cosmetics, skincare, and haircare brands on its online platform

Bengaluru: US-based beauty e-commerce platform MorLuxury is set to enter the Indian beauty market, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. It will be unveiling a curated selection of premium American cosmetics, skincare, and haircare brands on its platform.

“We are delighted to introduce our exclusive selection of US-based beauty and skincare brands to the Indian market,” said Prachi Vaidya, co-founder at MorLuxury.

The online beauty platform will be accessible for both iOS and Android users in India.

“Our carefully curated selection of exclusively available premium American beauty brands is designed to captivate the senses of Indian consumers,” Manny Khan, co-founder of Morluxury.

Morluxury was founded in May 2022. The retailer is aiming to bridge the gap between beauty and skincare brands in the US and the growing Indian consumer market.