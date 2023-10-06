Kalyan Jewellers to launch 33 more showrooms in India before Diwali

Kalyan Jewellers had also launched its first franchised showroom in the Middle East region during the recently-concluded quarter

New Delhi: Kalyan Jewellers on Friday said it plans to open 33 new showrooms in India before Diwali.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said it will unveil showrooms in Kalyan and Candere formats across the country.

Kalyan Jewellers had launched 13 showrooms across non-south markets during July-September quarter of the current fiscal. In addition, the company signed six letters of intent (LoIs) for the first set of pilot franchised showrooms in the south region.

“We expect to launch these showrooms sometime during the second half of the current financial year,” the company said.

Kalyan Jewellers had also launched its first franchised showroom in the Middle East region during the recently-concluded quarter. The company has also signed an additional five LoIs for franchised showrooms in the region.

As of September 30, the company has a total of 209 showrooms including those in India as well as in the Middle East.