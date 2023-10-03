Google News
Indian economy to grow at 6.3% in FY24: World Bank

PTI
By PTI
According to a World Bank report released on Tuesday, India continues to show resilience against the backdrop of a challenging global environment

New Delhi: The Indian economy is projected to grow at 6.3 per cent in the current financial year aided by investment and domestic demand.

According to a World Bank report released on Tuesday, India continues to show resilience against the backdrop of a challenging global environment.

In India, which accounts for the bulk of South Asia region, growth is expected to remain robust at 6.3 per cent in 2023-24, India Development Update of the World Bank said.

On inflation, the report said, it is expected to decrease gradually as food prices normalize and government measures help increase the supply of key commodities.

