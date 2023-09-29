Pradeep Shetty elected FHRAI President

Google News
New Delhi: The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India on Friday said Pradeep Shetty, Director of Maharaja Hotels, has been elected as its new President.

He was unanimously elected at the 67th annual general meeting of the federation on September 28, 2023, in the Capital, Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said in a statement.

Shetty will take charge of the office from January 1, 2024, it added.

Previously, he held the position of Vice President and has been an actively engaged member of the federation for more than a decade. Shetty presently also serves as the President of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), the statement said.

Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, K Nagaraju and T S Walia were elected as the Vice Presidents from Hotel & Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI), The South India Hotels & Restaurants Association (SIHRA) and Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India (HRAEI), respectively, it added.

Further, DVS Somaraju has been elected as honorary Treasurer and Nirav Gandhi as the honorary Secretary, while Sudesh Kumar Poddar and Amarvir Singh will serve as Joint honorary Secretaries of the federation, FHRAI said.

