Asus has two Asus-exclusive stores in the city and four ROG stores in East India

New Delhi: Asus India unveiled its first Republic of Gamers (ROG) ROG store at Saket Tower in Patna, the company said in a release on Monday. Spread over 900 sq. ft. of retail space, the store displays consumer notebooks, ROG personal computers (PCs) and laptops, all-in-one PCs, and creator series, while also dedicating an experiential zone for gamers.

The store has a dedicated ROG gaming zone with a 10 by 10 seating capacity showcasing the Asus ROG products that can be enjoyed by gaming enthusiasts for free. Interested players can have a hands-on experience with the latest ROG Strix Scar 16.

Commenting on the unveiling of the first ROG store in Patna, Arnold Su, Vice President – Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India shared, “During the start of 2022, we envisioned to add at least 20 stores every quarter and take the total number to 300 stores by the end of the year.”

This is the fourth ROG store in East India; the other three are located in Odisha, Guwahati and West Bengal respectively. There are in total of 13 ROG exclusive stores in the country, the company said.

While this is the first ROG store in Bihar’s capital, Asus has two exclusive stores in the city.