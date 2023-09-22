Puma introduces air quality monitoring solution across stores

The IoT solution has already been rolled out in five stores, and there are plans to extend IAQ certification to an additional 80 stores in the near future

Bengaluru: Multinational sportswear brand Puma has implemented an internet of things (IoT) solution across its stores to maintain improved indoor air quality (IAQ), delivering a sustainable shopping experience for customers during the festive season, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“Our continued investment in technology is a reflection of our commitment to be at the forefront of operating smart and sustainable Puma retail outlets in the country,” said Vishal Gupta, executive director – retail at Puma India.

“As a brand, Puma is constantly looking for opportunities to create new experiences for its customers. We are working with the best solutions available to deliver a state-of-the-art shopping experience and improved indoor air quality in the stores for customers this festive season,” he added.

Puma is the first brand in India to deploy this advanced technology across its stores, claims the brand.

The athleisure retailer’s pilot phase saw five stores receive air duality (AQ) certifications from Indian testing lab NABL (Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories), endorsing the program’s effectiveness. The selection criteria of these stores were solely based on AQ statistics, to ensure that the initiative’s benefits extend to diverse regions.

An additional 80 stores are in the pipeline to receive IAQ certification, the release added.

The IoT solution connects the store’s electro-mechanical equipment to a central database, enabling real-time monitoring of both energy consumption and IAQ. The solution operates by continuously collecting and analysing data, controlling equipment operations and providing actionable insights that empower store managers to take actions to optimise energy usage and maintain improved AQ.

The brand collaborated with solution provider EcoEnergy Insights to implement the solution across the company’s flagship stores in India. Currently, the enabler provides services to over 55,000 sites globally and in India.

“This is a pioneering programme in sportswear retail in India and we are fully committed to enabling Puma with the best IoT technology to drive additional value levers like efficient store design and reduced lifecycle asset costs,” said HAPS Dhillon, general manager, sales, EcoEnergy Insights.

Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler, Puma is a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. The German-based group owns the brands Puma, Cobra Golf and stichd and distributes its products in more than 120 countries

Puma entered the Indian market in 2006 and as of 9 August 2023, it operates over 582 stores in the country.