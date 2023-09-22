Google News
PayU India to power payments on WhatsApp Business

By Indiaretailing Bureau
PayU will offer 150+ payment options, including cards, UPI, and net banking, all directly within the WhatsApp platform without the need for redirection

New Delhi: Payment solutions provider PayU has announced its partnership with WhatsApp to provide online payment experiences for businesses on the WhatsApp Business platform. It will also provide a convenient in-app payments journey.

With PayU’s checkout experience merchants can offer 150+ payment options, including cards, UPI, and net banking, all directly within the WhatsApp platform without the need for redirection. Furthermore,  all WhatsApp-enabled PayU merchants can now avail this feature without any additional setup or maintenance fees.

PayU India is a fintech company founded in 2011 by Ibibo with Nitin Gupta and Shailaz Nag. Anirban Mukherjee is the current CEO of the company.

