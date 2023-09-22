The platform has partnered with Apple’s authorised store, Unicorn to deliver the newly launched product in at least 10 minutes in some cities

Mumbai: Even as there are long queues of people lining up outside Apple resellers’ stores in many cities in India to lay their hands at iPhone 15, quick-commerce platform said it is delivering the latest iPhone in ten minutes to customers’ homes.

“The all-new iPhone 15 is now available on Blinkit! We’ve partnered with Unicorn again to make this a reality for Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Pune (for now). Super proud of the platform that can put the new iPhone in your hands on launch day in 10 minutes!” Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and chief executive officer, Blinkit posted on Linkedin.

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are now available for purchase on the Blinkit platform in a wide range of colours and storage options, an official from the quick commerce platform announced on social media on Friday.

Apple recently unveiled its iPhone 15 series, consisting of four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Among these, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus offer consumers a choice of three storage options (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB) and are available in an array of five colours, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

The introductory price for the iPhone 15 with a base storage of 128GB is set at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus commences at Rs 89,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro, equipped with 128GB of storage, carries a starting price of Rs 134,900. The top-tier option in the lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, starts at Rs 159,900 and boasts 256GB of storage.