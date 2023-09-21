Google News
Shopping Centres

Iris Broadway welcomes eight new brands

The new brands at Gurugram’s Iris Broadway Mall are a mix of dining and personal care

New Delhi: Iris Broadway Mall located in Sec 85-86, Gurugram has announced the opening of eight new brands. The newly opened stores are a mix of food and personal care.

The food brands that opened at Iris Broadway include Daryaganj Restaurant, The Barbeque & Company, Social Café & Bar, Studio XO & Bar, and Xero Degrees. The beauty and personal care brands include Looks Salon, New U, and the grocery chain Modern Bazaar. All the new brands have occupied more than 50,000 sq. ft. of retail space at Iris Broadway.

Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris, said, “With the festive season ahead, we are confident that new brands will attract more customers and visitors to the mall.”

