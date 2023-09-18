Google News
PeopleSpotlight

Every customer is a new opportunity: Rajesh Francis of Magson

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
Rajesh Francis, co-founder and managing director, Magson
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Rajesh Francis, co-founder and managing director, Magson, a specialty retail chain of gourmet and frozen food speaks about his professional challenges and accomplishments in the retail industry

Mumbai: Rajesh Francis, co-founder and managing director, Magson, a specialty retail chain of gourmet and frozen food based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, established the brand as a single store in 2009 with co-founder, Manish Pancholi. In a span of 14 years, Magson has expanded its footprint to 25 stores across 10 cities in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. 

Offering an in-store shopping experience, Magson also provides a wide range of veg. and non-veg foods and imported and premium food products with a focus on quality, sourcing, importing, selection and merchandising standards. It offers hundreds of international and national food brands across a wide range of gourmet, exotic, frozen and chilled food products, under a single roof. These include cheese, dips, non-veg. foods, imported chocolates and confectionery, exotic vegetables and fruits, organic and healthy foods, premium dry fruits, yoghurt, processed foods and imported beverages and cereals.

The biggest professional challenge I face is: Getting skilled manpower for retail. 

To achieve full potential, Indian retailers must: Retain good manpower, effective customer engagement programs and aggressive marketing, sourcing the right products at best price. 

My key professional accomplishments are: Managing a chain of 25 stores in multiple cities. 

Rajesh Francis

Designation: Co-founder and Managing Director 

Company/ Organization Name: Magson Retail and Distribution 

Brand/s Name: (1) Magson (2) My Chocolate World 

Company Vertical/s: International and Premium Gourmet Food Store

Core Business: Retail Stores

Address: 204-B, Primate Complex, near Judges Bungalows Cross Roads, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad – 380015 Gujarat (India)

Company email: [email protected]

