Every customer is a new opportunity: Rajesh Francis of Magson

Rajesh Francis, co-founder and managing director, Magson, a specialty retail chain of gourmet and frozen food speaks about his professional challenges and accomplishments in the retail industry

Mumbai: Rajesh Francis, co-founder and managing director, Magson, a specialty retail chain of gourmet and frozen food based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, established the brand as a single store in 2009 with co-founder, Manish Pancholi. In a span of 14 years, Magson has expanded its footprint to 25 stores across 10 cities in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Offering an in-store shopping experience, Magson also provides a wide range of veg. and non-veg foods and imported and premium food products with a focus on quality, sourcing, importing, selection and merchandising standards. It offers hundreds of international and national food brands across a wide range of gourmet, exotic, frozen and chilled food products, under a single roof. These include cheese, dips, non-veg. foods, imported chocolates and confectionery, exotic vegetables and fruits, organic and healthy foods, premium dry fruits, yoghurt, processed foods and imported beverages and cereals.

The biggest professional challenge I face is: Getting skilled manpower for retail.

To achieve full potential, Indian retailers must: Retain good manpower, effective customer engagement programs and aggressive marketing, sourcing the right products at best price.

My key professional accomplishments are: Managing a chain of 25 stores in multiple cities.