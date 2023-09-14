Looks Salon opens 2 outlets in Mumbai

The latest Looks Salon outlets are located in Goregaon and Powai area in Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai: Looks Salon, the salon chain has opened its latest outlets in Mumbai, the company announced in a press release on Thursday. The two outlets are located in Goregaon and Powai. The brand’s 3 outlets are already present in Fort, Juhu and Navi Mumbai.

Samay Dutta, managing director, Looks Salon emphasizes, “The salon chain is committed to creating an environment where its valued clients can indulge in peace and opulence while receiving the consummate skill and impeccable service that defines the brand.”

Samir Srivastav, chief executive officer, Looks Salon says, “The opening of the Goregaon and Powai branches is an exhilarating milestone for Looks Salon and its patrons. With 3 marquee locations in Fort, Juhu and Navi Mumbai, Mumbai clients can look forward to experiencing extraordinary salon experiences and the new outposts are poised to become sought-after havens for those seeking the epitome of hair, beauty, and skin services.”

Looks Salon offers various services including hair, makeup and other grooming services with the latest trends, techniques and practices. It currently runs around 250 salons across 51 cities in India.