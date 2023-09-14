Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest NewsStore Launches

Looks Salon opens 2 outlets in Mumbai

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
61
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The latest Looks Salon outlets are located in Goregaon and Powai area in Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai: Looks Salon, the salon chain has opened its latest outlets in Mumbai, the company announced in a press release on Thursday. The two outlets are located in Goregaon and Powai. The brand’s 3 outlets are already present in Fort, Juhu and Navi Mumbai.

Samay Dutta, managing director, Looks Salon emphasizes, “The salon chain is committed to creating an environment where its valued clients can indulge in peace and opulence while receiving the consummate skill and impeccable service that defines the brand.”

Samir Srivastav, chief executive officer, Looks Salon says, “The opening of the Goregaon and Powai branches is an exhilarating milestone for Looks Salon and its patrons. With 3 marquee locations in Fort, Juhu and Navi Mumbai, Mumbai clients can look forward to experiencing extraordinary salon experiences and the new outposts are poised to become sought-after havens for those seeking the epitome of hair, beauty, and skin services.”

Looks Salon offers various services including hair, makeup and other grooming services with the latest trends, techniques and practices. It currently runs around 250 salons across 51 cities in India.

Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

Burger Singh expands operations in West Bengal

The company plans to open 15 outlets in Kolkata and 34 more locations across West Bengal Mumbai: India's homegrown burger...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In