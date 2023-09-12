Google News
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons opens shop-in-shop outlets in 3 Shoppers Stop in Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The expansion marks its presence in 9 Shoppers Stop outlets across Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Jewellery and wearables brand Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons (PNGS) has expanded its retail network with the launch of three shop-in-shop stores in various Shoppers Stop outlets across Bengaluru on 7, 8, and 9 September 2023, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

This expansion marks its presence in 9 Shoppers Stop outlets.

“We’re truly delighted to enter the Bengaluru market through these three shop-in-shop stores at Shoppers Stop locations. This is a major part of our strategic expansion as a pan-India brand and yet another step toward bringing our offerings even closer to the hearts of our customers,” said Aditya Modak, co-founder of Gargi by PNGS.

“We are focussing on rapidly expanding our retail network through various

models, such as shop-in-shop outlets in collaboration with brands like Shoppers Stop, franchise-owned outlets, and company-owned exclusive stores. In the coming times, we are all set to enter all major states and cities across India,” he added.

Other than the 3 new stores in Bengaluru, Gargi currently has three stores in Mumbai, two in Pune, and one in Nashik. It also has two flagship stores in Pune and a premier franchise outlet in Vashi, Mumbai.

Gargi was launched in 2021 by 200-year old PNGS brand under the artificial jewellery segment. The retailer aims to become a 100-crore company within the next two years, the release added.

