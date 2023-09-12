Delhi is the top city for iPhone enthusiasts

As per insights by Croma, Delhi has emerged as the top city for iPhone enthusiasts in 2023 to date, boasting a remarkable 182% more iPhone purchases than the second-ranking city, Mumbai

New Delhi: Delhi has emerged as the top city for iPhone enthusiasts in 2023 to date, boasting 182% more iPhone purchases than the second-ranking city, Mumbai, as per insights by Tata Group owned-electronics chain Croma.

Delhi witnessed an impressive 47% growth in iPhone sales from 2020 to 2021 and an astounding 106% growth from 2021 to 2022.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, while second in iPhone purchases, experienced a significant iPhone wave, with over a tenfold increase in 2022. Following closely are Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with growth percentages of 198%, 221%, and 132%, respectively, from 2021 to 2022.

Croma revealed the insights through Croma Unboxed, a collection of insights by Croma that showcase the rapidly evolving tastes and preferences across the consumer spectrum from 2020.

Croma reported a remarkable 237% increase in iPhone sales from 2021 to 2022 across its website and stores, revealed the retailer. Its iPhone sales grew 82% from 2020 to 2021.

Given Croma’s extensive reach of over 390+ offline stores, going beyond the bustling metros and into the heartlands of India, cities such as Surat, Baroda, Lucknow, Faridabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Nashik, and Vizag are experiencing a phenomenal increase in iPhone sales. These cities have witnessed an incredible growth rate of more than 10-fold, signifying a radical shift in the accessibility of iPhones to a more extensive customer base in India.

Croma also sheds light on the intriguing colour preferences of Indian iPhone enthusiasts, showcasing Croma’s core commitment to aligning its offerings with the aspirational and discerning Indian consumer whose demands are on par with any international consumer.

In the case of the iPhone 13, the preferred colour that was bought at Croma was Starlight White, closely followed by Midnight Black, Blue, Pink, and Green. However, with the arrival of the iPhone 14, the preferences of consumers shifted towards Blue and Midnight Black, with Starlight White occupying the third spot, followed by Deep Purple. Regarding the iPhone 12, the dominant colours bought were Black and Blue, with White following closely behind. Likewise, for the iPhone 11, Black took the lead as the preferred choice, with White as the subsequent favourite.

Interestingly, Croma Unboxed trends also reveal that the iPhone 13, 128GB, Starlight White has been the bestselling model. Followed by the iPhone 13, 128GB Midnight Black edition, and the iPhone 13 128GB Blue.

Furthermore, Croma’s impact extends to a broad spectrum of Apple products, encompassing Apple watches, tablets, and MacBooks, all of which boast a growth rate exceeding 10-fold. In this category, Mumbai asserted its dominance, outpacing Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, with a growth percentage of 619% from the previous year. Meanwhile, Delhi has notably recorded the most substantial percentage increase in sales since 2020.

The iPhone Unboxed findings by Croma are based on the purchase patterns of Croma consumers throughout the year and close observations of post-purchase usage trends. The iPhone unboxed not only gives the highlights of the past few years but also sets the tone ahead of Apple’s forthcoming event on 12 September.

Launched in 2006, Croma offers 16,000 products across 550+ brands through 395+ stores across 120+ major cities of India.