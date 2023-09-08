Google News
Fashion & Lifestyle

Reliance Retail opens 3 Gap stores in South India

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
Gap store, Hyderabad; Source: LinkedIn
The three Gap stores are located in Udupi, Hyderabad and Mysore

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries has opened three brick-and-mortar stores of Gap, the global clothing and accessories brand in South India, a company official wrote on social media. The three stores are located in Udupi, Hyderabad and Mysore.

“Gap launched its 3 stores at Udupi, Mysore and Hyderabad in a single day,” said Mukesh Sinha, channel head of Gap in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new outlets.

In Hyderabad, the outlet is located at Next Premia Mall, Irram Manzil Colony, Punjagutta, a mall official wrote on social media.

Recently, the retail giant also opened a 7,000 sq. ft. Gap store in Pune at Amanora Mall. Read more about it here.

Reliance Retail brought Gap Inc. to India through a long-term franchise agreement with the American fashion brand in July 2022. Gap returned to India for the second time after parting ways with Arvind Fashions in 2020.

Reliance Retail is the official retailer for Gap Inc. in India, mixing exclusive stores and digital commerce platforms. Currently, it operates over 100 shop–in–shops and more than 20 exclusive brand outlets of Gap across the country.

California-based Gap was founded in 1969 by Donald Fisher and Doris F. Fisher. The company merchandises apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children through its retail stores, franchised stores, and e-commerce portals. The company operates four primary divisions: Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta.

