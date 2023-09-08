Menswear brand Celio opens concept store in Pune

Spread across 2,100 sq. ft., the store is located at the newly opened Phoenix Mall of the Millenium

Mumbai: Celio, a French menswear brand has opened its first new concept store in Pune, Maharashtra, the company announced on Thursday in a press release. Spread across 2,100 sq. ft., the store is located at the newly opened Phoenix Mall of the Millenium. It is the third concept store of the brand in India following the openings of similar stores in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Speaking about the launch of the new store, Satyen Momaya, chief executive officer, Celio India said, “We are excited to introduce our revolutionary concept store in Pune, offering a wide array of fashion choices for the modern Indian man. The new space is our latest new concept store in Pune providing a unique and unparalleled shopping experience.”

The new concept store, pioneered by Celio in France, introduces larger stores that offer an even wider and more diverse collection of clothing and accessories for men.

Celio is a French menswear brand and is present across 1,100 stores in 50 countries. It carries the international range in India of casual wear, denim wear and smart work wear through its exclusive 60 standalone stores and more than 700 shops in leading departmental stores.

Phoenix Mall of the Millennium opened its doors on September 1, 2023. Spread over 15 acres of land parcel, it has a retail space of 1.10 million sq. ft. It has over 300 leading brands and more than 50 fine-dining restaurants and flagship bars. Furthermore, it has a Fanpark that will host live events and live screenings. Click here to read more.