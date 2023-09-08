Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Menswear brand Celio opens concept store in Pune

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
120
0
Celio Store at Phoenix Mall of the Millenium, Pune
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Spread across 2,100 sq. ft., the store is located at the newly opened Phoenix Mall of the Millenium

Mumbai: Celio, a French menswear brand has opened its first new concept store in Pune, Maharashtra, the company announced on Thursday in a press release. Spread across 2,100 sq. ft., the store is located at the newly opened Phoenix Mall of the Millenium. It is the third concept store of the brand in India following the openings of similar stores in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Speaking about the launch of the new store, Satyen Momaya, chief executive officer, Celio India said, “We are excited to introduce our revolutionary concept store in Pune, offering a wide array of fashion choices for the modern Indian man. The new space is our latest new concept store in Pune providing a unique and unparalleled shopping experience.”

The new concept store, pioneered by Celio in France, introduces larger stores that offer an even wider and more diverse collection of clothing and accessories for men.

Celio is a French menswear brand and is present across 1,100 stores in 50 countries. It carries the international range in India of casual wear, denim wear and smart work wear through its exclusive 60 standalone stores and more than 700 shops in leading departmental stores.

Phoenix Mall of the Millennium opened its doors on September 1, 2023. Spread over 15 acres of land parcel, it has a retail space of 1.10 million sq. ft. It has over 300 leading brands and more than 50 fine-dining restaurants and flagship bars. Furthermore, it has a Fanpark that will host live events and live screenings. Click here to read more.

Latest News
BeveragesIndiaretailing Bureau -

Bisleri collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan for its limited-edition packs pan-India

The Bisleri’s X Jawan limited edition bottles will feature actors from all over India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In