Kidswear brand Gini & Jony adds 50 retail points across India

Mumbai: Gini & Jony, a kidswear brand, has added over 50 new retail doors in this quarter, the company announced in a press release. The brand already has an extensive network of more than 500 retail points.

Speaking about the evolution of the brand, the newly onboarded chief executive officer, Prem Ranjan said, “Gini & Jony 2.0 is on a transformational journey of the brand towards progress driven by professionalism. Our new team of experts is geared up and committed in providing our partners with a systematic and customer-centric approach, ensuring that every aspect of our business, from design to distribution, is executed flawlessly.”

Founded by Prakash Lakhani, Jay Lakhani, Anil Lakhani, Gini & Jony was launched in 1980. It offers a diverse range of kidswear collection.