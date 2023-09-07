Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Kidswear brand Gini & Jony adds 50 retail points across India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
85
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The brand already has an extensive network of more than 500 retail points

Mumbai: Gini & Jony, a kidswear brand, has added over 50 new retail doors in this quarter, the company announced in a press release. The brand already has an extensive network of more than 500 retail points.

Speaking about the evolution of the brand, the newly onboarded chief executive officer, Prem Ranjan said, “Gini & Jony 2.0 is on a transformational journey of the brand towards progress driven by professionalism. Our new team of experts is geared up and committed in providing our partners with a systematic and customer-centric approach, ensuring that every aspect of our business, from design to distribution, is executed flawlessly.”

Founded by Prakash Lakhani, Jay Lakhani, Anil Lakhani, Gini & Jony was launched in 1980. It offers a diverse range of kidswear collection.

Latest News
Food & BeverageAnagha R Ratna -

Tim Hortons to enter Bengaluru

Currently, the coffee retailer operates 19 stores across the country in cities including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In