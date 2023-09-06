Google News
spot_img
spot_img
E-CommerceLatest News

Krafton India ropes in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as BGMI brand ambassador

PTI
By PTI
30
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

With this collaboration, Krafton will launch its Play Pure campaign

New Delhi: E-sports company Krafton India on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

With this collaboration, Krafton will launch its Play Pure campaign, the company said.

“We are elated to welcome Superstar Ranveer Singh to the BGMI family… this collaboration opens up a new avenue to bring exciting and engaging content that will resonate with gaming enthusiasts across the nation,” Krafton India chief executive officer Sean Hyunil Sohn said.

Singh said as an artist he finds gaming to be an extension of his creative expression.

Latest News
D2CIndiaretailing Bureau -

Netizens spend over Rs 2 million on unusual D2C brands in 2023: Report

Consumers surprisingly invested on astrology, religious products and hobbies such as knitting and gardening, as per an Instamojo report Bengaluru: Indian...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In