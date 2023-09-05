Google News
Indian Terrain re-launches its revamped flagship store in Chennai

The new outlet is located at Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai, and is spread across 2,000 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: High-street menswear brand Indian Terrain has launched its newly redesigned flagship store in Chennai, the retailer said in a press release on Monday.  The outlet is located at Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai, and is spread across 2,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“The inauguration of our flagship store at Phoenix Marketcity, in Chennai stands as a remarkable milestone for Indian Terrain. In the midst of busy shopping places and malls, the newly revamped store gives us a great opportunity to connect with many different customers in the local community,” said Charath Narasimhan, managing director of Indian Terrain.

Inaugurated by actor Ashwin Kumar, the new store offers men’s casual attire that includes shirts, trousers, and t-shirts.

“I am extremely delighted to be part of the re-launch of Indian Terrain’s flagship store at Phoenix Market City. I wish the brand and the entire team of Indian Terrain all the success in this new venture,” said Kumar, who is known for his roles in Telugu and Tamil films

Indian Terrain was founded in 2000 by Venky Rajagopal as a premium smart-casual clothing brand for men. In 2010, the fashion retailer underwent a de-merger process, separating itself from its parent company Celebrity Fashions Ltd., which primarily operated as a textile manufacturing and exporting entity.

Today, Indian Terrain Fashions has established its footprint across the country with a network spanning over 250 exclusive brand outlets, more than 1000 multi-brand outlets and over 400 large format stores including Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop.

The Chennai-based company also retails through its own webstore www.indianterrain.com and other e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Flipkart, Ajio and Amazon.

