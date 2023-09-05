Indian Olympic Association signs up Samsonite as Asian Games partner

The members of the Indian contingent will travel to the games with Samsonite’s premium suitcases

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced the coming on board of travel luggage company Samsonite as partner for the Hangzhou-bound Asian Games contingent in a press release. The members of the Indian contingent will travel to the games with the brand’s premium suitcases.

“The provision of a premium suitcase, designed for the official kit for the Asian Games 2022, to each member of the Indian team is a symbol of the support and belief that the entire nation, and brands of global repute like Samsonite, bestow upon our champions,” Dr. PT Usha, president, IOA said.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of the whole team travelling with such premium suitcases with our playing kits and ceremonial dresses in them. The feeling of pride and confidence among our athletes can only grow with such action,” India’s seasoned Table Tennis star A Sharath Kamal, who won two bronze medals in the last Asian Games in Jakarta, said.

“Samsonite has always been about journeys. And there’s none more heart-stirring than that the one our athletes are embarking on. We are honoured to be a small but significant part of their journey,” Jai Krishnan, CEO, Samsonite India said.

With a heritage dating back over 100 years, Samsonite’s products are sold in over 100 countries. Samsonite South Asia Private Limited is engaged in selling products through wholesale and distribution channels as well as retail through franchisee stores in India.

Established in 1927, the IOA is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. It administers various aspects of sports governance and athletes’ welfare in India and also oversees the representation of athletes or teams participating in the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and other international multi-sport events of IOC, CGF, OCA and ANOC. IOA has also established various initiatives with different stakeholders for the development of sports education and Olympic studies.