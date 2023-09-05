Annanya Sabarwal is the new managing director of Le Creuset

Sabarwal holds a post-graduation in Business Management and has 15 years of experience in international retailing

New Delhi: Luxury French-Belgian cookware company Le Creuset has appointed Annanya Sabarwal as the managing director of India, Sabarwal announced in a social media post on Friday.

“Excited for a New Inning!,” Annanya Sabarwal, managing director for India, Le Creuset said on LinkedIn.

Annanya has 15 years of experience in the field of international retailing. She holds a post-graduation in Business Management.

She also served as a country director at Kiko Milano, where she overlooked the launch of the brand and even derived the strategic aspect of the company. Apart from it, she has worked with multiple companies like Swarovski, Osim India and House of Beauty – BODDESS.