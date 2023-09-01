Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsShoes & Accessories

Bata India to introduce VRS for workers at its Southcan Unit

PTI
By PTI
24
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Bata India said that it believes that implementation of the VRS will be mutually beneficial to the workmen and the company

New Delhi: Footwear company Bata India will introduce a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for all eligible workers at its Southcan unit located in Karnataka, the company said on Thursday.

“The Board of Directors of Bata India Limited has today, ie on August 31, 2023, considered and approved introduction of a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for all eligible workmen at the Southcan Unit in the state of Karnataka,” Bata India said in a regulatory filing.

Bata India said that it believes that implementation of the VRS will be mutually beneficial to the workmen and the company.

“Status of implementation of the aforesaid VRS and financial impact thereof will be ascertained and communicated in due course, as per the Company’s Policy for Determination of Materiality of an Event or information,” the filing said.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAnagha R Ratna -

CaratLane opens new outlet in Haryana

The new store is located at DLF Colony, Rohtak, Haryana Bengaluru: Omni-channel jewellery brand CaratLane – a Tanishq Partnership, has launched...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In