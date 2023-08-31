The new Nike concept store is located at Pacific Mall, Jakhan, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Bengaluru: American athletic footwear and apparel brand Nike has launched its concept store in Dehradun, a company official wrote on social media. The new store is located at Pacific Mall, Jakhan, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

“We are super thrilled to announce the opening of our #Nike concept store in Dehradun. Explore a wide assortment of footwear and apparel across running, training, and lifestyle products, including sports bras, tights, and performance essentials,” said Nikhil Jatinder, head of business development at Nike India.

The sore has been unveiled by RJ Corp, an Indian conglomerate that runs sports and food and beverage franchises.

US-based Nike, Inc. was founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Bill Bowerman, a track-and-field coach at the University of Oregon, and his former student Phil Knight. The company opened its first retail outlet in 1966. In 1972, Nike launched its own brand of shoes, and in 1978, the company was renamed Nike, Inc.

In 1995, Nike entered the Indian market through a licensing deal with Delhi-based Sierra Industrial Enterprises and in 2004 Nike India, a subsidiary of Nike, Inc. was set up. The brand currently operates over 1,046 retail stores worldwide with over 125 stores in India.