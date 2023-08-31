Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsShoes & Accessories

Nike launches its concept store in Dehradun

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
251
0
Nike store, Dehradun; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The new Nike concept store is located at Pacific Mall, Jakhan, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Bengaluru: American athletic footwear and apparel brand Nike has launched its concept store in Dehradun, a company official wrote on social media. The new store is located at Pacific Mall, Jakhan, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

“We are super thrilled to announce the opening of our #Nike concept store in Dehradun. Explore a wide assortment of footwear and apparel across running, training, and lifestyle products, including sports bras, tights, and performance essentials,” said Nikhil Jatinder, head of business development at Nike India.

The sore has been unveiled by RJ Corp, an Indian conglomerate that runs sports and food and beverage franchises.

US-based Nike, Inc. was founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Bill Bowerman, a track-and-field coach at the University of Oregon, and his former student Phil Knight. The company opened its first retail outlet in 1966. In 1972, Nike launched its own brand of shoes, and in 1978, the company was renamed Nike, Inc.

In 1995, Nike entered the Indian market through a licensing deal with Delhi-based Sierra Industrial Enterprises and in 2004 Nike India, a subsidiary of Nike, Inc. was set up. The brand currently operates over 1,046 retail stores worldwide with over 125 stores in India.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Salman Khan’s Being Human top open store in Dubai

Salman Khan’s brand Being Human is foraying into the Middle East by opening a flagship store in Dubai on...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In