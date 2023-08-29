Third Wave Coffee opens outlet in Mumbai

Located in Chembur, it is the 19th store of the coffee chain in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Bengaluru-based coffee chain, Third Wave Coffee (TWC), launched its 19th café in Mumbai, the company announced in a press release. Located in Chembur, Mumbai, it is the 19th store of the coffee chain in Maharashtra.

“This café is located in a premium neighbourhood in Chembur, one of the largest suburbs of Mumbai. It is a corner store with great visibility through an open façade, offering a large number of seating options indoors or outdoors according to the customer’s preference. Additionally, we will soon be starting the sip and paint events and coffee brewing sessions for our customers, which we conduct at all our outlets on a regular basis,” Varun Kapoor, director of operations, TWC.

Avid customers who visited the newly launched café have delightfully shared positive feedback with the store managers as well as on various platforms. Ashitesh Kumar, who visited the outlet on the launch day, rated the outlet 5 stars and said, “It’s a delightful café with a welcoming atmosphere, attentive staff, and delicious menu offering freshly brewed coffee and tempting delicacies. A great place to relax, unwind and have a good time with friends.”

Third Wave Coffee was founded by Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal, and Anirudh Sharma in 2016. The coffee brand is run by Heisetasse Beverages Private Ltd., an Indian company that has cafes across different Indian cities namely Hyderabad, Coonoor, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Pune.

The coffee quick-service brand has raised $6 million in a series A funding round in 2021 and the brand used funds for a pan-India expansion. Within the span of two years, TWC has opened more than 60 outlets across India.