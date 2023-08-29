Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Third Wave Coffee opens outlet in Mumbai

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
17
0
Third Wave Coffee, Chembur
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Located in Chembur, it is the 19th store of the coffee chain in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Bengaluru-based coffee chain, Third Wave Coffee (TWC), launched its 19th café in Mumbai, the company announced in a press release. Located in Chembur, Mumbai, it is the 19th store of the coffee chain in Maharashtra.

“This café is located in a premium neighbourhood in Chembur, one of the largest suburbs of Mumbai. It is a corner store with great visibility through an open façade, offering a large number of seating options indoors or outdoors according to the customer’s preference. Additionally, we will soon be starting the sip and paint events and coffee brewing sessions for our customers, which we conduct at all our outlets on a regular basis,” Varun Kapoor, director of operations, TWC.

Avid customers who visited the newly launched café have delightfully shared positive feedback with the store managers as well as on various platforms. Ashitesh Kumar, who visited the outlet on the launch day, rated the outlet 5 stars and said, “It’s a delightful café with a welcoming atmosphere, attentive staff, and delicious menu offering freshly brewed coffee and tempting delicacies. A great place to relax, unwind and have a good time with friends.”

Third Wave Coffee was founded by Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal, and Anirudh Sharma in 2016. The coffee brand is run by Heisetasse Beverages Private Ltd., an Indian company that has cafes across different Indian cities namely Hyderabad, Coonoor, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Pune.

The coffee quick-service brand has raised $6 million in a series A funding round in 2021 and the brand used funds for a pan-India expansion. Within the span of two years, TWC has opened more than 60 outlets across India.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons expands footprints in Maharashtra

Gargi by PNGS has a presence in Shoppers Stop stores in the Shop-in-shop format in Mumbai (Malad – Inorbit...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In