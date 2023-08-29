Shiprocket fulfillment unveils three new warehouses

The largest of the 3 facilities, spanning over 2.2 lakh sq. ft. is the Gurgaon warehouse, which is followed by Bangalore (1.1 lakh sq. ft), and Mumbai (1 lakh sq. ft)

New Delhi: Tech-enabled warehousing solution for retail and eCommerce brands Shiprocket Fulfillment opened three new warehouse facilities, each in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the company announced in a release on Tuesday.

The largest of the 3 facilities, spanning over 2.2 lakh sq. ft. is the Gurgaon warehouse, which is followed by Bangalore (1.1 lakh sq. ft), and Mumbai (1 lakh sq. ft). All facilities are equipped with a clear centre height of approximately 42 to 45 feet, G+3 Racking & Stacking, and a Mezzanine Floor, ensuring optimal space utilization.

These facilities are capable of bearing up to 1500 kg/sq.ft., providing robust handling of inventory, with features like VDF flooring, climate-controlled roofing, a dedicated cold room for Health and Beauty Products, and direct connectivity to the National Highway for seamless transportation logistics, the release added.

Shiprocket offers tech-enabled fulfilment solutions with more than 42 pan-India warehouses. The launch of these facilities is a step forward in Shiprocket’s mission of expanding its BHARAT-wide footprint to approximately 3 million sq. ft. by the end of the current financial year from the current 2 million sq. ft.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of these Grade ‘A’ state-of-the-art warehouse facilities in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Gurgaon. At Shiprocket, we have always been committed to providing our merchants with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the dynamic eCommerce landscape,” Gautam Kapoor, Co-Founder of Shiprocket Fulfillment said.

“By strategically expanding our footprint, we aim to offer our merchants economical tech-enabled solutions and the ability to reach their customers faster,” Kapoor added.

Each warehouse is strategically situated to offer the Same Day (SDD) and Next Day Delivery (NDD) options, facilitating rapid order processing and enhancing customer satisfaction. The warehouses are designed to accommodate both B2C and B2B operations, in compliance with FSSAI and marketplace standards. The focus on technology, safety, and customer-centricity is evident throughout the facilities, with 5S Markings for enhanced safety-awareness, adherence to the strictest Fire and Safety protocols, and unified management systems for seamless inventory control, according to the release.

Founded in 2017, Shiprocket is aims to create a seamless logistics data platform that connects retailers, carriers, and consumers across national and international locations. Shiprocket provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Zoho, and others with the platform’s multi-carrier API to manage orders, prints, and shipping labels.

It also avails tracking information from multiple providers including managing Cash on Delivery (COD) orders and payment reconciliation. With over 25 courier partners on board, the brand permits pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries. Its shipping solutions are available across 24,000 pin codes within India and 220 countries and territories worldwide.