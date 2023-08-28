Titan launches 12 watch stores in Delhi NCR; invests Rs 15 crore

The retail stores are a mix of Helios and Titan World and are spread across prominent locations in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

New Delhi: Accessories retailer Titan Company Ltd. has launched 12 brand outlets of Titan World and Helios across Delhi and NCR, the company announced in a release on Monday. The retail outlets are spread across prominent locations in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad with four standalone and eight combination stores.

“We are thrilled to announce the first-ever marathon launch of 12 brand outlets in Delhi NCR. The new stores cater to a wide range of products inclusive of over 45 international brands with superlative designs for varied festivities and occasions to suit diverse preferences,” Ajay Dwivedi, retail head, the watches and wearables division, Titan Company Limited said.

The company now has over 640 Titan World stores and more than 200 Helios stores in India and post-covid, it has opened over 175 stores. The new outlets were inaugurated in the presence of Ajay Dwivedi, retail head, of the watches and wearables division, Titan Company Ltd. and Nirmal Lobo, regional business head, North, Titan Company Ltd.

The stores will offer a wide range of sub-premium and premium category watches.

The company has witnessed a robust growth of double digits in revenue over the past year and experienced a substantial shift, underscored by an investment of over Rs200 crore last year, the release added.

In the last financial year, Titan Company has sold 3.5 million watches through both its chains.

Similarly, significant investments are being made towards Helios business to tap into the growing market for international watch brands in India. Furthermore, it plans to add over 150 stores of Helios and Titan World in 50 new towns in the financial year (FY) 2024.

Retail watch network Titan World is present in over 600 locations in more than 225 cities in India. It offers a broad array of timepieces ranging from its in-house brands like Titan, Titan Smart, Raga, Xylys, Nebula, Sonata, Fastrack, Fastrack Smart and Zoop to international labels such as Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Anne Klein and Police. It also offers an exquisite collection of perfumes, wallets, clocks and hearables. The wide range of timepieces ranges from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,00,000.

Owned and operated by Titan Company Ltd., Helios is a watch store with over 200 stores across 80 cities. It has a portfolio of more than 45 international brands, ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,00,000. It houses brands like Titan, Tommy Hilfiger, Tissot, Swarovski, Fossil, Frederique Constant, etc. Helios also offers consumer-centric policies such as same-day delivery, a 30-day exchange policy, and free battery replacement through its brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms.