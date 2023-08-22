Home décor brand Akkad Bakkad opens its second store in Bengaluru

The new store is spread across 3000 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Lifestyle and home décor brand Akkad Bakkad has launched its second physical store in Bengaluru, said the retailer in a press release on Tuesday. The store is spread across 3000 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

The new outlet offers categories including home decor, kitchen essentials, wall art, kids Furniture, lighting solutions, kids apparel and bags and accessories.

“Our dedicated design team passionately integrates contemporary home furnishing trends while celebrating India’s rich heritage of handicrafts. By harmonizing traditional techniques with modern aesthetics, we bridge the gap between cultures and generations,” said Yashunandan, co-founder of Akkad Bakkad.

Akkad Bakkad was founded in 2017 and it retails over 750 product categories. The company’s first retail store is located at New Bel Rd, Sanjayanagara, Bengaluru.