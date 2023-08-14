Shoppers Stop offers ‘Lifetime First Citizen Club Membership’ to Armed Forces under Heroes First program

Shoppers Stop will present this membership, which will entitle them to a host of benefits, rewards and personalized services, tailored to elevate their shopping experiences at Shoppers Stop outlets across the nation

Mumbai: Commemorating India’s 76th Independence Day, department store chain Shoppers Stop has launched ‘Heroes First’ programme under which members of the Armed Forces get a ‘Lifetime First Citizen Club membership’, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

All active and ex-servicemen of the Armed Forces (including their families) can avail the complimentary membership by enrolling for it at a Shoppers Stop or Home Stop store. Shoppers Stop will present this membership, which will entitle them to a host of benefits, rewards and personalized services, tailored to elevate their shopping experiences at Shoppers Stop outlets across the nation.

“This initiative represents a heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who selflessly safeguard our nation’s integrity and security. First Citizen Club is one of India’s longest-running paid loyalty programme,” Shwetal Basu, chief of marketing and communication of Shoppers Stop said.

Basu launched the ‘Heroes First’ programme by felicitating retired veterans of the 1971 Indo-Pak war (38th Course – popularly known as Born to Battle). She welcomed them to the Shoppers Stop First Citizen Club, by handing over the first set of complimentary memberships under the programme.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. Today the company operates 99 department stores in 53 cities, 8 premium home concept stores, 142 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SSBeauty, and 25 airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 million sq. ft.